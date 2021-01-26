TREMONTON — A semi truck driver arrested after a truck stop confrontation last week says he acted in self-defense.
Danny Jerome Johnson, 35, said a fuel truck driver aggressively demanded Thursday that he move his semi so he could fill the Golden Spike Travel Plaza's tanks.
Johnson asserted in an email Monday that after the two argued about whose truck should be moved, the tanker driver pulled his vehicle right up against the semi's front.
The tanker driver then got out of his truck and "beat on my truck's door," Johnson said. That prompted Johnson to grab a pipe from his truck's steps, he said.
Johnson said he told the other driver to back up his truck and he would move the semi.
He said the tanker driver stepped toward him and Johnson told him not to "get into my space."
"He swung on me and that's when I swung on him with the pipe in my hand," Johnson said.
The tanker driver told Tremonton-Garland police that Johnson attacked him with the pipe.
Johnson said there were no other witnesses, and the two quit fighting of their own volition.
An arrest affidavit said people at the plaza heard shouting, and police found the tanker driver with small cuts on his hand, neck and head and swelling on his head.
Officers arrested Johnson on Interstate 84 west of Tremonton and took him to the Box Elder County Jail in Brigham City.
Johnson was booked on suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault. He was released after posting bail.
A formal charge had not been filed as of Tuesday morning.