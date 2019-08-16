OGDEN — A 33-year-old man was jailed Thursday on suspicion of second-degree felony enticing a minor for sex.
In a probable cause statement, a U.S. Homeland Security agent alleged Samuel L. Babilis agreed in an online chat to meet a 13-year-old girl for sexual purposes.
The girl was actually an undercover agent, working as part of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.
In the chat, Babilis allegedly described a sex act, the police statement said.
The agent said Babilis agreed to meet at an Ogden park and was arrested. He was booked into the Weber County Jail and was freed later after posting bail.
The statement said Babilis told investigators he traveled to meet someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl but he had no intention of engaging in sexual activities with her.
Formal charges had not been filed by Friday afternoon.