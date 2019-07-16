RIVERDALE — One person has been arrested after police and fire crews were called to the scene of a reported bomb threat in Riverdale.
Fire crews were dispatched at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday to a Lowe's Home Improvement store located at 4155 S. Riverdale Rd., according to dispatch records.
Police say that an individual called the Lowe's store, stated there was a bomb inside the building and then hung up, according to Riverdale Police Lt. Casey Warren.
Police and fire crews evacuated the Lowe's building, according to Riverdale Fire Department Chief Jared Sholly.
Emergency personnel closed off areas near Lowe's, including Pacific Avenue and the Lowe's parking lot. However, the reported threat did not cause the closure of any lanes for Riverdale Road.
After numerous searches and bomb-sniffing dogs called to the scene, police did not find any signs of a bomb, according to a press release from the Riverdale Police.
The building was swept and officially cleared around 1:45 p.m., Warren said.
Police were able to obtain the phone number that called the alleged threat into the building, and they found the number belonged to a man who was recently fired from the Lowe's store, the release says.
The man, identified as 60-year-old Kenneth Gill, was apparently upset with his recent termination from Lowe's.
Police say Gill has been turned over to the Weber County Jail to go through the jail booking process on one count of making threats of terrorism, a second-degree felony.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Gill has yet to appear on the Weber County Sheriff's Office website. A probable cause statement has yet to be filed in Ogden's 2nd District Court.