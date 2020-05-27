ROY — A man flashed red and blue emergency lights at another driver Tuesday and was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer.
A driver was southbound on Interstate 15 in Ogden and Roy just after midnight when a vehicle following had turned on red and blue police lights.
"The victim did not believe the suspect was a police officer and called 911," Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Sean Cannon said in a probable cause statement.
The police dispatcher told the driver to go to the Roy Police Department. The vehicle with the emergency lights did not follow when the driver exited at 5600 South, Cannon said.
The trooper said he located the suspect vehicle on I-15 in Kaysville and pulled it over.
Without being told why he was being stopped, the driver said "he was sorry for using the red and blue lights earlier," the arrest affidavit said.
James Powell Timothy, 52, was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of class B misdemeanor impersonation of an officer. He also was cited with an infraction for using intense red and blue flashing lights.
Cannon said Timothy's vehicle had a police lights system on the dash.
The case has been turned over to the Utah Bureau of Investigation, UHP Lt. Nick Street said Wednesday.
"It turned into a bigger investigation than just the light bar," Street said.
Timothy told police he used the flashing lights because the other driver had been tailgating him, Street said, but the trooper informed him only law enforcement officers can use such equipment.
Street said police impounded the vehicle to preserve evidence for the further investigation.
Officers also determined that Timothy is on felony parole, Street said.
According to online court records, Timothy was arrested by Mount Pleasant police in 2007 and pleaded guilty in a plea bargain to first-degree felony sodomy of a child and second-degree felony sexual abuse of a child.
Timothy had bailed out of the Weber jail by Wednesday afternoon and formal charges had not yet been filed in the light-flashing incident.