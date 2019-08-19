OGDEN — A man fired a pistol at another driver in an apparent road rage incident and was arrested after the alleged victim followed him to a Layton home, police said.
A Utah Highway Patrol probable cause statement said the alleged victim reported that he sped up to pass another vehicle at the Interstate 15 southbound 31st Street onramp in Ogden on Saturday and the other driver pointed a handgun at him and shouted obscenities.
The alleged victim said he heard a loud pop. He called police and followed the other car to Layton. A UHP trooper joined the pursuit, which ended at a home in the 1200 West block of 1050 North in Layton.
Officers called the man out of the house. Felix Miguel Anguiano, 19, was arrested.
He was taken to the Weber County Jail and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and possession of a dangerous firearm by a restricted person.
The probable cause statement said a UHP trooper found a handgun on the floor of the man's living room.
According to the UHP document, a Utah State Bureau of Investigation agent reported Anguiano admitted firing a gun into the air "just to scare the victim."
SBI agents found a bullet casing under the front seat of the man's vehicle and also found drugs and paraphernalia, the report said.
Formal charges had not been filed against Anguiano by Monday afternoon. He remained behind bars in lieu of $40,970 bail, according to court records.