FARMINGTON — A man was arrested in North Salt Lake over the weekend on suspicion that he shot and killed his mother then posted livestream videos of the scene on Facebook.
Jeffrey Antonio Langford Jr., 24, was booked into the Davis County Jail on Sunday on one count of murder, a first-degree felony; obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony; and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a weapon under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
According to a probable cause statement, police were sent to a home on West Center Street in North Salt Lake after someone reported that a woman had shot herself. A 911 dispatcher was told by one caller that Langford had said over Facebook that he was going to shoot himself.
Police arrived on scene and arrested Langford, who allegedly had "a reddish brown substance on his face and clothing consistent in appearance to blood," according to charging documents. As police were inside the home and confirmed the woman inside was dead, medics checked to see if Langford was injured. A detective was talking to Langford when he allegedly told the detective, "I shot, I saw my mom shoot herself in the face."
Investigators found that a man believed to be Langford had posted three livestream videos to Facebook after the woman was shot.
In the first video, police say Langford can be heard crying and blood can be seen on the side of the woman's head and coming out of her nose. The man in the video reportedly said that the woman is not dead and that he has to "finish it." In another video, the man believed to be Langford says the woman shot herself and that he is not going to jail. In the final video, he says that his mother "deserves a good send off," according to the probable cause statement.
Langford agreed to speak with police, and allegedly told them that he and his mother had been drinking and that she took 18 benzodiazepine pills earlier that day. Langford told police that his mother had slit her throat and shot herself three times in the head.
At first, Langford said he did not shoot his mother. However, investigators combed the scene and found a revolver near the woman's body with the gun's hammer in the cocked position, meaning someone would have had to ready the gun. Police also found spent shell casings in Langford's room, not in the living room where the woman's body was found. Police at the scene noted that the woman's injuries were consistent with at least one gunshot, but possibly more.
When Langford was interviewed again, he allegedly told police he touched the gun to move the hammer back so he could shoot himself. However, he did not do so because a family member called him, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Langford explained that the woman shot herself, but was still alive for a time. In between the Facebook videos, Langford allegedly shot the woman in the back of the head because he "did not want her to be in pain or be a vegetable," according to the probable cause statement.
The Davis County Attorney's Office was later briefed in regards to the case, and ruled there was enough probable cause to arrest Langford and book him into jail. Langford is being held without bail in the Davis County Jail.
As of Monday morning, Langford has yet to be formally charged in connection with the alleged crime. He does not have an attorney listed in court records, nor has he been given an initial appearance date in Farmington's 2nd District Court.