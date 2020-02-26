WEST POINT — A fugitive arrested Tuesday after a confrontation with police that involved gunfire is also suspected of kidnapping a man nearby earlier in the day.
Authorities have not said whether police or the suspect or both fired shots in the confrontation. But a Davis County Sheriff's Office probable cause statement obtained Wednesday said the man "pointed the firearm in close proximity to a Davis County Deputy's face." It said the man "was observed squeezing the trigger several times."
Zachary T. Mendelkow, 35, is held without bail in the Davis County Jail, having been booked Tuesday on suspicion of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.
At about 10 a.m. Tuesday, Davis deputies were checking a report that a parole violator was staying in a camper behind a home near 800 North and 4600 West in West Point, according to the probable cause statement.
No other details of the subsequent confrontation were made available because the shooting has been turned over for investigation by the Davis County Criminal Incident Protocol Team, the document said.
Deputies later learned Mendelkow was suspected in a kidnapping elsewhere in West Point at about 3:30 a.m.
According to the statement, a man with a shaved head and wearing camouflage clothing entered a man's home, stole his phone and pointed a handgun at him. The intruder forced the victim to drive him to a shopping center in Weber County and got a ride there from someone else.
The kidnapping victim later picked Mendelkow out of a photo lineup, the document said.
Police said they asked that Mendelkow be held without bail because he has a long criminal history, has gang affiliations and is a danger to law enforcement officers and the community.
The probable cause statement said charges against Mendelkow would be screened with the U.S. Attorney's Office.