RIVERDALE — For the second time in 11 days, a 29-year-old Weber County man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing the same 15-year-old girl.
Riverdale police said in a probable cause statement that officers found the two in a parked car outside a closed business about 10 p.m. Wednesday.
They both were partially clothed, the affidavit said. The girl claimed she was 18, but police checked the man’s record and learned he had been arrested in Harrisville on April 18 with the same alleged victim.
Police said the man, Keaton Beckstrand, told them he had been in a seven-month sexual relationship with the girl and that he loved her.
The two allegedly had exchanged explicit photos and videos of one another, some of them depicting them having sex, according to the affidavit.
Beckstrand also told police the two had sold several of the images and videos online, the affidavit alleged.
In both cases, Beckstrand faces a charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony.
In the Riverdale case, he also is suspected of two counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.
Beckstrand remained in the Weber County Jail on Thursday afternoon in lieu of $25,000 bond.