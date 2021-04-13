LAYTON — Isaac Cain Valdez ultimately admitted to taking part in a fatal drug robbery, but in a plea bargain he has been freed of murder and obstruction of justice charges.
Valdez was 18 on Jan. 29, 2017, when he and Bostin Crookston robbed three people during a drug deal at a Layton park. Bryan Brooks, 19, of Ogden, was fatally shot once in the head as he sat in a parked car.
In a plea bargain with the Davis County Attorney's Office filed in 2nd District Court on March 23, Valdez pleaded guilty to first-degree felony aggravated robbery, which carries a prison sentence of five years to life. Valdez already has been behind jail bars for more than four years since the crime.
Prosecutors in return dropped charges of first-degree felony murder and second-degree felony obstructing justice.
In the plea document, Valdez denied he was armed during the robbery, but acknowledged that two witnesses testified during a preliminary hearing that they saw him with a gun.
The plea said he assisted, aided and abetted "another individual who was armed."
Crookston pleaded guilty March 7, 2018, to first-degree felony aggravated robbery and a reduced charge of manslaughter, a second-degree felony.
Crookston, now 23, who admitted pulling the trigger, was sentenced to five years to life in prison for the robbery and one to 15 years for manslaughter.
At Crookston's sentencing, his attorney, Todd Utzinger, blamed Valdez, alleging he planned the robbery and told Crookston to fire.
Judge David Hamilton has scheduled Valdez's sentencing for May 5.