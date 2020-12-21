OGDEN — After an argument at a 25th Street bar Saturday night, four men allegedly beat a man and fired shots as the victim ran away, police said in charging documents.
Police identified the alleged assailants as members of the Mongols motorcycle club.
Police said the victim had significant swelling on his face and forehead and cuts on his hands, fingers and wrists after the 11:35 p.m. altercation.
In an Ogden police probable cause statement, the man said four men followed him from Brewski's, 244 25th St., and they argued until one tackled him in a parking lot a block west.
The four men allegedly punched and kicked the man as he lay on the ground.
The man said he broke free and ran away, and he heard shots being fired behind him.
In an arrest affidavit, police said a woman reported seeing four men get into a pickup truck after the fight.
Police stopped the truck in the parking lot and arrested the men.
The victim told police he lost his car keys and beanie in the fight, and officers said they found those items inside the pickup truck carrying the alleged assailants.
Officers said they found a handgun in the truck and another firearm in a pants pocket of one of the alleged attackers.
Police found four shell casings, two each from .380 and .40 caliber firearms. One of those arrested was carrying a .380 handgun, they said.
Arthur Gilmore, 46; Christopher Searle, 35; Steven Andrew Clark, 45; and Angel A. Gallegos, 46, were booked into the Weber County Jail, where they remained held without bail Monday.
Police said Gallegos told them the fight resulted because the victim had "run his mouth."
The four are suspected of charges including first-degree felony aggravated robbery; third-degree felony aggravated assault; and third-degree felony riot.
Gilmore and Searle were held in addition on suspicion of class B misdemeanor illegal discharge of firearms.
Booking records said Gilmore also is suspected of third-degree felony use of a firearm by a restricted person.
The website of the Mongols, a nationwide club, lists five chapters in Utah, including one in South Ogden.