RIVERDALE — A Syracuse man has been jailed after allegedly beating another man with a metal bar in a pet store parking lot.
A 911 caller said three men were fighting at the lot, about 1100 W. Riverdale Road, on Sunday, one of them with a metal object.
Officers found the alleged victim walking away in the parking lot. They stopped him and he said Michael S. Crane, 26, starting punching him "for some unknown reason" while they were driving.
According to a police probable cause statement, the man said Crane, after they drove into the parking lot, pulled him out of the vehicle, ripping the hood off his coat.
Crane opened the trunk and took out an implement, which the victim said looked like a crowbar, and allegedly hit him several times with it.
The man had bloody injuries on his head and hands, the arrest affidavit said.
Police said they obtained a search warrant and found in Crane's trunk a hollow pipe, bent in half, with blood on it.
According to Weber County Jail records, Crane was arrested Monday and booked on suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault and class B misdemeanor criminal mischief.
He remained behind bars Tuesday. Formal charges had not yet been filed.