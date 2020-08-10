WOODS CROSS — A woman told police her boyfriend beat her while they were driving on Interstate 15 on Saturday.
The woman alleged Mario Charbonier struck her on the face with his fist five or six times and her wrist was injured as she attempted to block the blows.
A Utah Highway Patrol trooper said he talked to the couple at a Woods Cross motel room, where the woman was being treated by paramedics.
The trooper’s probable cause statement said the woman’s face was discolored around her right eye, she had a cut on her chest and her wrist was wrapped, possibly broken.
She said she tried to call 911 as they continued to ride on the interstate but that Charbonier took her phone and smashed it into the console.
Charbonier also allegedly threatened to stab her with a fork.
The two were living in a motel and had been together for about eight years, the arrest affidavit said.
The trooper reported that Charbonier had scratches on his face and denied injuring the woman.
Charbonier, 44, remained held Monday in the Davis County Jail in Farmington in lieu of $7,000 bail.
He is suspected of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and misdemeanor counts of threat of violence, damaging a communication device and criminal mischief.
Third District Court records in Salt Lake City show Charbonier also faces a misdemeanor domestic violence assault charge stemming from a May 8 incident.
In a lethality assessment filed in 2nd District Court after Saturday’s incident, the UHP trooper said Charbonier was “a high risk for re-offending against the victim.”
“Based on the victim’s own statements, there is a history of choking, threats of killing her and her kid, and he has access to weapons,” the assessment said.