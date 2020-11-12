A man wanted in Davis County for several felonies including forgery and mail theft was booked into jail Wednesday after being arrested in Nevada.
Stacy Alyne Bennett, 53, is accused of 14 crimes according to court records: money laundering (a second degree felony), nine counts of forgery (third degree felony), one count of mail theft (third degree felony), one count of possession of a forged check (third degree felony), one count of theft by deception (third degree felony) and one misdemeanor count of possession/use of a controlled substance.
Court records indicate Bennett is from Perry, but probable cause statements associated with the charges state his address being in Woods Cross. Prior records also list his middle name as "Allen" and not "Alyne."
A Davis County Sheriff's Office booking report Thursday stated that Bennett was arrested at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.
Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for Bennett out of Farmington's 2nd District Court this year after he didn't appear in court for sentencing on a handful of felonies for which he's pleaded guilty to.
According to one probable cause statement, Bennett was ordered to go to the Odyssey House addiction treatment center in Salt Lake City.
Instead, Bennett allegedly stole a check from a mailbox in Bountiful, altered the payment amount from $60 to $460 and cashed it at the Mountain America Credit Union in Woods Cross on June 5, according to another probable cause statement.
Then, Bennett allegedly went to the Mountain America Credit Union in Centerville on June 20 and cashed a $750 check made to the order of a Tennessee man named Mark Hughes, who told authorities he's never been to Utah and doesn't know Bennett, nor did he give permission to use his identity.
On Aug. 9, according to another probable cause statement, Bennett allegedly stole three checks out of a mailbox in Woods Cross and cashed one of them at the same Mountain America in Centerville for $2,100 and cashed another one for $960.08 in American Fork on Aug. 12.
"He was released on the strictest of conditions. He poses a substantial risk of economic harm to society. He continues to commit victim-based crimes. He does not comply with court orders, deceiving the court by claiming he was going to Odyssey House," read a boilerplate passage near the end of each probable cause statement.