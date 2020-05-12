WASHINGTON TERRACE — Police arrested a man Monday for allegedly beating, choking and cutting his girlfriend while saying "she had demons in her."
The Weber County Sheriff's Office booked Patrick Lewis Maes, 25, in the alleged attack, which occurred Thursday at an apartment in the 4900 block of 350 East.
Deputies were called to the alleged victim's apartment and found she had bruises over most of her body and other minor injuries.
She said Maes, her boyfriend, broke into the apartment, damaging the screen door.
After beating her, Maes allegedly threatened her with a knife, strangled her to unconsciousness and prevented her from leaving, deputies said in a probable cause statement.
Maes "held the knife towards her in a threatening manner like he was going to stab her and he indicated she had demons in her," deputies said in the document.
The woman's 6-year-old son witnessed the incident, deputies said.
Maes admitted placing his hands on the woman's neck, "not to murder her," the charging documents said. He said he had a few beers and at times didn't know what he was doing.
The man faces charges of second-degree felony aggravated assault, third-degree felony domestic violence in the presence of a child with serious injury, and class B misdemeanor unlawful detention and criminal mischief.
Maes was ordered held without bail after the woman said she was terrified of him. She alleged he had assaulted her repeatedly before but this was the first time she reported it.