OGDEN — An Ogden man has pleaded not guilty to five felony charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a 17-year-old girl.
In a probable cause statement, a Weber County Sheriff's Office detective said he interviewed the girl at the Weber Morgan Children's Justice Center last week. She detailed multiple instances of alleged abuse from about three years ago through November 2019, the document said.
Police arrested Chad Eric Eagle, 46, on Wednesday and booked him into the Weber County Jail, where he was ordered held pending his initial court appearance later this week.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Thursday filed two charges of forcible sodomy and two charges of object rape, all first-degree felonies, and one count of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, against Eagle.
The probable cause statement said the girl was in a position of trust with Eagle.