OGDEN — A 34-year-old man has been charged with two felonies after a weekend shooting and car chase in downtown Ogden.
People in a car with a bullet hole in the driver's door flagged down an Ogden police officer at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday near the police station, saying a man had shot at and chased them, an arrest affidavit said.
Police said video footage showed a man on 28th Street getting out of a car and confronting the victim while holding a handgun in his right hand. The victim got into a car and drove west on 28th, stopping at a stop sign at Grant Avenue. There, the pursuing car pulled alongside and the driver fired one or more shots at the victims' car, the affidavit said.
The victims drove off and the assailant chased them for several minutes until breaking off near the police station.
Police identified Julius Dudley as a suspect and arrested him at about 11:30 p.m., according to the affidavit. They said Dudley admitted throwing away the handgun used in the attack.
He was ordered held without bail in the Weber County Jail and later charged with felony discharge of a firearm and use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, plus two misdemeanors.
The police statement said Dudley is a flight risk because he recently moved from California and does not have a permanent residence in Ogden.
In Dudley's first court appearance, Wednesday afternoon before Judge Cristina Ortega, deputy Weber County attorney Teral Tree said Dudley has a "very extensive criminal history" in California.