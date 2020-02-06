FARMINGTON — A man jailed in Davis County on new allegations of raping a 9-year-old girl already faces charges in Washington County of raping a teenage girl and surreptitiously recording nude videos of two young females.
The Clinton Police Department arrested Jesse Randall Brown, 44, on Jan. 30 based on a warrant accusing him of repeatedly sexually abusing a girl from April 2014 to June 2018.
The girl told police she was sexually abused four or five times, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Brown had a position of trust with the girl, the statement said.
He is charged with two counts of rape of a child, two counts of sodomy upon a child, and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies. Upon conviction, he could be sentenced to at least 15 years to life in prison on each charge.
Brown appeared in 2nd District Court Wednesday before Judge Robert Dale, who ordered him held in the Davis County Jail pending his next court appearance. No date was set for the next appearance, and Brown did not have an attorney of record as of Wednesday afternoon.
Brown has three criminal cases in his background in Washington County, two still in progress. Until his arrest in Clinton, Brown had been free from jail after posting a $52,630 bond in St. George’s 5th District Court, according to online court records.
In the oldest case of the three, Brown pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of distribution of pornographic material, a class A misdemeanor. He plea bargained down from the original indictment, which accused him of four pornography charges and counts of stalking and electronic harassment.
Washington County prosecutors alleged that Brown placed a Craigslist ad featuring six nude photographs of his ex-wife, and the ad solicited sex. A second ad urged people to go to her address in Washington City to pick up free items because she was moving, but she was not.
Brown was on probation for that case when he was charged in August 2019 for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Hurricane one day in April or May of that year.
He is charged in that case with rape, object rape, forcible sexual abuse and possession of methamphetamine. Police alleged they found the meth and a drug-snorting straw when they interviewed him about the alleged rape.
A probable cause statement said Brown denied sexually abusing the girl. He later pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Hurricane police forwarded additional charges to prosecutors in early September based on what detectives said they found during the rape investigation.
A probable cause statement alleged officers found videos of nude teenage girls in Brown’s phone. The videos appeared to have been recorded without the girls’ knowledge, the document said.
A detective showed the videos to the mother of a 14-year-old girl. She said the girls in the videos were her 14- and 16-year-old daughters.
The detective found a place behind a broken electric outlet plate where a recoding device appeared to have been hidden.
The detective said Brown denied the allegations, saying his phone had been stolen.
Brown is charged in that case with four second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of class A misdemeanor voyeurism by electronic equipment concealed or disguised.