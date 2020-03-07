OGDEN — The Weber County Attorney's Office has filed a first-degree felony rape charge against a man for allegedly assaulting a partially disabled woman he met through a dating app.
In charging documents filed Monday in 2nd District Court, authorities allege that Kade Duane Peterson, 22, arranged on the Mutual app to date the woman on Nov. 1, 2019.
The woman told police Peterson picked her up at her apartment, drove her around Weber County while they talked, and he eventually parked in a wooded area, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
She said Peterson pulled off her clothes and raped her, the charging documents said. She said she repeatedly told him "No, this is not consent," and that she could not fight him off because she has weakness on her left side because of a traumatic brain injury she suffered a few years ago.
Investigators said they interviewed Peterson twice in the days following the incident. After the first interview, Peterson called the woman to ask how she was, and in the second interview he chose not to answer questions about what happened after he met her, charging documents said.
Peterson posted $20,000 bail and was released from jail Tuesday, according to court records. He has been assigned a public defender and is due in court again March 11.