OGDEN — A 33-year-old Bountiful man faces 13 felony sex charges involving three alleged victims, and a woman is accused of facilitating and video recording several of the acts.
The Washington Terrace woman also was a victim of some of the man’s alleged crimes, according to a Weber County Sheriff’s Office probable cause statement.
The investigation began Thursday when Craig Bradley Pedersen called police dispatch to report that he had committed numerous sex offenses against a woman and two children, according to an arrest affidavit. The alleged crimes took place from 2018 to this year.
Pedersen told police he used to live with the 36-year-old woman. He allegedly disclosed to the woman his desire for sex with children and that he wanted to have sex with a teenage girl and a boy who were in the home.
The woman allegedly consented to the abuse but said she wanted to be present to be sure he did not hurt the girl. Pedersen allegedly asked her to video record the acts and she did so, according to charging documents.
Investigators said they found explicit videos on his phone depicting the alleged acts with the teen girl. The woman said the acts occurred as described by Pedersen but she said she did not remember recording them.
Pedersen also allegedly confessed to repeatedly drugging the woman or getting her intoxicated and then sexually abusing her while she was unconscious.
The Weber County Attorney’s Office on Monday charged Pedersen with three counts of rape, three counts of object rape and one count of forcible sodomy, all first-degree felonies; three counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor; and three counts of third-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a teenager.
The woman was charged with three counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.