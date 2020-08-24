An indecent proposal via text message sparked a chain of events, fueled by methamphetamine, alcohol and heavy emotion, that led to the texter's shooting death.
Jonathan Francisco Delgado of South Ogden, despite claiming he was railroaded in the subsequent investigation and trial, has lost his appeal of his conviction for first-degree murder.
The Utah Court of Appeals in Salt Lake City, in a decision filed Thursday, rejected Delgado's claim that his trial attorney failed to adequately attack fingerprint evidence and a search warrant that pointed to another man as the shooter.
Delgado was accused of killing Ogden resident Steven Snider on Dec. 30, 2016, in Ogden. Two years later, he was convicted by a jury and sentenced to at least 16 years in prison.
According to the trial record, Delgado heard that his friend's sister was upset by a text she got from Snider.
Snider was "flashing money" in a picture he texted to her and he asked her to "hook up and have birthday sex" with him.
Her brother told her he would "settle it like men" with Snider, perhaps in a fist fight.
Delgado then told the woman he was going to “confront" Snider about the text, but she responded that he should “leave it alone” and that it “was just a stupid text message.”
Later, the brother, Delgado and Snider's roommate were drinking and consuming methamphetamine. The roommate testified that the brother and Delgado became increasingly angry about Snider.
When Snider got home, he and the brother scuffled, Delgado followed them down the stairs, and Snider was shot to death in front of the apartment building.
Police said Delgado ran away and hid the gun in a toilet tank.
In the trial, Delgado's defense pointed to the brother as the shooter.
His attorney questioned fingerprint evidence, in which two fingerprint examiners said a print on the toilet tank was Delgado's.
But the second examiner's review was not a blind verification, meaning he already knew the first examiner had determined the print was Delgado's.
Delgado's appeal argued the trial counsel should have fought to get the evidence thrown out.
The appeal also asserted trial counsel should have secured the testimony of a police officer who attested in a search warrant that another officer had told him he saw the woman's brother, not Delgado, standing over Snider, holding a gun.
But the appeals court responded that the attesting detective had no personal knowledge of the events described in the warrant because he was just relaying information received from others and had not actually spoken with the officers on scene who had observed the brother.
Also, those officers testified at trial that, although they yelled “drop the gun” to the brother, they did not actually see a gun in Antonio’s hands.
The appeals court also said the prosecution evidence was strong.
Three witnesses each testified that, in one form or another, Delgado acknowledged to them that he shot Snider. Two witnesses saw Delgado with a gun during the events, and each identified the gun found in the toilet tank as the gun that had been in Delgado’s possession.
Further, an autopsy confirmed that Snider had not been shot at close range.
Both police officers who arrived on scene and saw the brother standing over Snider testified that the brother had no gun, a fact corroborated by surveillance video from a camera across the street.