MORGAN — Prosecutors filed three felony charges Monday against a man accused of leading police on a 100 mph chase and fighting sheriff's deputies and hospital personnel.
A Morgan County sheriff's deputy reported he saw a car eastbound on Interstate 84 on Saturday morning that was weaving across both travel lanes.
The deputy pulled over the car, which did not have a license plate, and as the deputy asked the driver for documents, he sped away.
Deputies pursued Eloy Garcia Fuentes, 49, but broke off the chase because the suspect was going an estimated 100 mph, weaving through traffic and endangering others, deputies said in a probable cause statement.
Deputies later were able to pull over the car, a black BMW, on State Road 65.
Fuentes allegedly resisted being handcuffed, and deputies said they found methamphetamine in his right front pocket.
After deputies took Fuentes to a hospital for evaluation, he tried to escape, the affidavit said.
Fuentes allegedly punched deputies and fought hospital personnel as the officers took him down.
Fuentes, who is not a Utah resident and has ties to Colorado and Florida, was ordered held without bail at the Weber County Jail.
The Morgan County Attorney's Office charged Fuentes with third-degree felony interfering with an officer, failure to respond to an officer and escape.
The indictment also charged him with misdemeanor driving with a measurable controlled substance, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance and improper registration, plus two traffic infractions.
Fuentes has a conviction in another state for possessing vehicles involved in drug trafficking, the arrest affidavit said.