NORTH OGDEN — A 54-year-old man suffered critical injuries in a dirt bike crash Sunday, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
The man, who was not identified, crashed on the North Ogden Divide Skyline Trail, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team and the Weber Fire District responded to the crash. Rescuers called in a helicopter, which took the man to a hospital.
Efforts to find out more about the crash from the sheriff's office and the fire district were not immediately successful Monday.