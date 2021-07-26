NORTH OGDEN — A 54-year-old man suffered critical injuries in a dirt bike crash Sunday, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

The man, who was not identified, crashed on the North Ogden Divide Skyline Trail, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team and the Weber Fire District responded to the crash. Rescuers called in a helicopter, which took the man to a hospital.

Efforts to find out more about the crash from the sheriff's office and the fire district were not immediately successful Monday.

