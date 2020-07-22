OGDEN — A man is dead following a police pursuit that started with an apparent traffic violation.
Ogden police officers pulled over a vehicle in the 2600 block of Monroe Boulevard shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday stemming from an unspecified traffic violation, according to a press release from the Ogden Police Department.
"When officers asked the male to step out of the vehicle, he refused and sped away from the scene, dragging one officer from the area in the process," the statement said. The male driver, who authorities haven't identified, was the sole occupant of the car.
Police gave chase "and the driver began to drive erratically, ejecting the officer from the vehicle in the 2800 block of Monroe Blvd.," the statement went on.
Monroe Boulevard morphs into Sullivan Road, and the driver continued on that road, eventually losing control of the vehicle. He hit an Ogden Police Department car pulled to the side of the street in the 800 block of Sullivan Road then the car crossed the roadway, hitting a second car pulled to the side of the road on the opposite side.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle sustained critical injuries and medical crews were called to the scene to help him, but "he succumbed to his injuries," according to the statement. Three officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for medical attention. The 59-year-old driver of the second car hit on Sullivan Road also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated on the scene.
The investigation continues and the Utah Highway Patrol has been called in to assist. The Ogden Police Department had scheduled a press conference for Wednesday on the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.