HUNTSVILLE — A 61-year-old man died after drowning in Pineview Reservoir on Saturday afternoon, the Weber County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
According to the post, a deputy in the area of Port Ramp Marina received a report of a possible drowning. The man was found facedown in the water, the sheriff's office said.
Bystanders pulled the man out of the water and began performing "life-saving efforts," the sheriff's office wrote. Deputies and responders from the Weber Fire District continued to try to resuscitate the man after arriving on the scene, but he passed away.
The sheriff's office is investigating the death. It has not yet released the name of the victim, pending notification of the family.