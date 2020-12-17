BRIGHAM CITY — A Tremonton man arrested on a probation violation died at the Box Elder County Jail on Wednesday.
Gary Gomez, 41, "appeared to be having some sort of medical distress" and fell to the floor of his cell, the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Corrections deputies saw Gomez fall at about 5:30 a.m., performed CPR and called Brigham City paramedics, but he was declared dead at the jail, the release said.
Gomez was alone in his cell and there does not appear to be anything suspicious about his death, according to the release.
The Northern Utah Critical Incident Investigation Protocol was invoked to look into the death.
Investigators from Cache County will lead the investigation.
According to 1st District Court records, Gomez pleaded guilty in November 2019 to a class B misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance and was released after serving 49 days in jail.
A Brigham City judge found him guilty in October this year of violating his probation and reinstated the requirements.
But Gomez was arrested again this week after a probation officer in Ogden signed a request Dec. 7 asking for an arrest warrant because Gomez had failed again to comply with probation terms.
Gomez's death apparently is the first at the Box Elder jail since 2016.
Rex Iverson, 45, of Tremonton, was found unresponsive in a holding cell Jan. 23, 2016.
The unemployed man was picked up on a $350 civil bench warrant for not paying a Tremonton ambulance bill.
An investigation determined Iverson had ingested more than 10 times the amount of strychnine necessary to kill a person.
Gomez's death is at least the eighth jail fatality in Northern Utah in 2020. Four people have died in the Weber County Jail and three in the Davis County Jail.
A state reform movement after a record 25 deaths occurred in Utah jails in 2016 required counties to report all jail deaths and boost efforts to curb suicides and help treat drug-using arrestees.