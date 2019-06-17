CACHE COUNTY — A man in Cache County died Monday after police found him face-down in an irrigation pipe.
The Cache County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Monday that they were called to a location somewhere in the county after a man was found in an irrigation pipe that was roughly two feet in diameter.
A neighbor, who called police, pulled the man from the pipe before deputies arrived and started CPR on the man. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say it is unknown how long the man was face-down in the pipe.
Neither the man's age nor his identity were made public as of Monday morning. Police say the case is still under investigation.