FARMINGTON — For the second time in eight days, a Davis County Jail inmate has died of an apparent medical issue.
The 57-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell just before midnight Sunday night, Davis County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Stephanie Dinsmore said Tuesday. Corrections deputies, jail nurses and paramedics tried to revive the man but were unsuccessful.
Autopsy results are pending and there will be internal and outside investigations, according to policy after a person dies in custody. It appeared the man died of a medical matter, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
"He was not under any medical surveillance," Dinsmore said.
The man had been in jail for three days.
A 58-year-old inmate died in a similar circumstance on July 31. The man was found unresponsive in his cell that morning.
"Per any death, there will be internal and external investigations," Dinsmore said.
The families of both men have been notified and the sheriff's office did not release the inmates' names.
There have been three deaths in the Davis jail this year. On Jan. 6, a 33-year-old man died of an apparent suicide. Three other male inmates died of suicide in 2020.
The Davis sheriff's office said inmates are offered counseling via Davis Behavioral Health, after jail deaths and otherwise, and jail staff members are encouraged to use employee assistance programs.
A 2019 study by the Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice said more than 50% of Utah jail deaths over a seven-year period were due to suicide. Medical cases comprised 20% of the rest. The study was ordered after county jails in Utah reported a record 25 inmate deaths in 2016.
A state report resulting from that 2019 study recommended more stringent suicide prevention and medical screening, which local jails say they have implemented.
Davis County is building a more than $9 million medical wing for the jail. Officials have said the existing six-cell medical unit in the jail is inadequate because of jail population growth and an explosion in substance abuse among suspects.
The county remains in litigation over the December 2016 death of Heather Miller, 28, who fell from her bunk and died of massive internal bleeding. A federal judge ruled in 2019 that a jail nurse was deliberately indifferent to Miller's health after the fall. He did not check her vital signs and testified that he suspected she was withdrawing from narcotics. The county has appealed that ruling to a federal appeals court.