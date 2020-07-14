FARMINGTON — A Davis County Jail inmate died early Tuesday, the third death there in two months.
The cause of death was unknown, Davis County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Liz Sollis said.
"We won't really know until the medical examiner gets back to us," she said.
Matthew Davis Lach, 36, was found unresponsive in the early morning hours during corrections deputy rounds, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Lach was arrested late Saturday by Farmington police on allegations of domestic violence assault and intoxication, according to a police probable cause statement.
The Sheriff's Office release said Lach was taken by police to a hospital because of the intoxication and was medically cleared there to be taken to jail.
At the jail, another full assessment was performed by a jail nurse, the release said.
Due to his level of intoxication, and because of COVID-19 preventive measures, Lach was housed in a cell in one of the quarantine units.
"Given Lach’s blood alcohol content level, additional medical assessments were provided by a registered nurse and Lach was scheduled to be seen by a doctor" Tuesday morning, the release said.
Jail personnel performed CPR but it was unsuccessful, the release said.
“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the deceased,” said Sheriff Kelly Sparks in a prepared statement. “Public trust and accountability are priorities to our office, and the death of someone in our care and custody is never something we take lightly."
The death will be investigated internally and by an outside police agency and the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
The incident also will be reviewed by the Jail Life Safety Committee, which includes several citizens from the community and if needed, procedural changes will be made, the Sheriff's Office said.
Two, inmates, both men, died by suicide in the jail in recent months, the first on May 31 and the other on June 20.
The three deaths are the first under the tenure of Sparks, who took office in January 2019.
The Davis jail was under close public scrutiny after seven inmates died there in 2016-17.