HARRISVILLE — A 26-year-old man was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash Friday, the Harrisville Police Department said.
A southbound vehicle struck the man at 695 N. Washington Blvd., police said in a Facebook post.
The pedestrian was crossing Washington from the west side, police said, adding that there is no crosswalk at that spot. The area was poorly lit, it had been raining and the man, who died at the scene, was wearing dark clothing.
Police said speed and substance use were not factors in the crash. The case is under investigation.