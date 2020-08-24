OGDEN — A Weber County Jail inmate died of an apparent suicide Friday night, the second death there in less than a month and the fifth in two years.
Deputies found the inmate during a security check and called medical personnel, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful, the Weber County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Lt. Joshua Marigoni, corrections spokesperson, said Monday the inmate was a male. The man's identify was not released pending notification of relatives.
He declined to give further details pending an investigation headed by the Weber County Attorney's Office in keeping with a critical incident protocol when someone dies in custody.
The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner and the Weber County Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the jail Friday night.
Authorities also are investigating the death of Alexander Cutiño Sanchez, 33, who died of suspicious circumstances in the jail July 25.
Sanchez was a native Cuban who lived in Houston before his arrest after a May 2018 pawn shop robbery in Bountiful, according to U.S. District Court records.
A robbery accomplice was shot to death by a pawn shop employee.
When he died, Sanchez had been awaiting trial on federal charges involving the Bountiful holdup and 10 cellphone store robberies in the Salt Lake Valley.
The Weber jail reported two deaths in 2019 and one in 2018. Two were apparent suicides and the third inmate died of a methamphetamine overdose, according to investigation reports.
The Davis County Jail has reported three deaths in 2020.
The cause of the most recent death was unknown, while the previous two were apparent suicides, the Davis County Sheriff's Office said.
Utah jails have been under heightened public scrutiny and state monitoring since a record 25 people died in county jails around the state in 2016.