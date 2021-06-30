OGDEN — A road rage crash on Interstate 15 has resulted in the jailing of one of the drivers on suspicion of aggravated assault.
A Utah Highway Patrol probable cause statement said a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by Brice Stott, 37, allegedly forced a Chrysler 200 off the southbound freeway Saturday night, then Stott allegedly got out and repeatedly punched the Chrysler’s driver’s window.
The trooper said in the arrest affidavit that Stott told him “he punched the window because he intended to physically harm the other driver.” Stott said he was protecting his wife and children, who were in the truck with him.
The other driver said the pickup rammed his car several times and forced him off the road, then Stott allegedly “attempted to punch his way” through the window. The trooper said another driver told him he saw the two vehicles traveling side by side and the pickup swerved to the right, pushing the Chrysler onto the road shoulder.
Stott remained held without bail Wednesday in the Weber County Jail. Formal charges had not yet been filed.