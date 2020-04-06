OGDEN — An Ogden man faces a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge for allegedly trying to rob an acquaintance at gunpoint.
Jose Carlos Acosta, 39, pulled his vehicle to the curb, got out and demanded money from the victim at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, an Ogden Police Department arrest affidavit said.
Acosta allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim, who ran away, according to the report. The victim knew Acosta and identified him for police, the report said.
Officers later pulled over a car and arrested Acosta. They said they found a Taser and a large pocketknife in the car.
Acosta was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery and two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a convicted felon/documented gang member.