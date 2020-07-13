WEST HAVEN — A man shot at police through a front door early Sunday and later was found dead inside the house, the Weber County Sheriff's Office said.
The man, whose identity was not released, was present when paramedics responded to a report of another person who had suffered a seizure at a home near 2200 West and 3100 South.
The man was "uncooperative," prompting paramedics to summon sheriff's deputies, according to a news release.
Family members took the patient to a hospital, and then as deputies approached the house, "the subject inside the home began to fire several shots through the front door," according to the release.
No one was hit. The Sheriff's Office said deputies did not return fire.
Deputies called Ogden Metro SWAT, and tried for several hours to contact the man inside.
Eventually, SWAT officers entered the home and found the man dead from an apparently self-inflicted wound, the release said.
It was not clear why or how the man was uncooperative and what type of wound he suffered.
Lt. Cortney Ryan, Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said by text message Monday morning that no further details were being released but there might be a further statement later in the day.