OGDEN — Police said Friday they have no suspects in the shooting of a 33-year-old man found seriously injured on a lawn in the northern part of the city.
Officers were dispatched to the area of 600 North and Evergreen Way just after midnight, finding the man with gunshot injuries in the torso and right arm, Ogden police said in a news release.
The man underwent emergency surgery, the release said. Police Lt. John Cox said later Friday the man was transferred to a Salt Lake City hospital. Cox did not know his condition.
The police department's major crimes unit was interviewing "witnesses and involved parties," according to the release, but no suspects had been identified.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 801-629-8633 or non-emergency police dispatch at 801-629-8221.
The site where the shooting victim was found is just east of a large shopping center that includes a Super Walmart. It's also about two blocks away from Super Grocery, where the owner, Satnam Singh, 65, was shot to death in a robbery Feb. 28. An Ogden 15-year-old faces an aggravated-murder charge in that case.