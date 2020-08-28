CENTERVILLE — Workers at a fast-food restaurant found a man sleeping in a dumpster Thursday morning and police arrested him on suspicion of raping a woman in a nearby mobile home park.
A police probable cause statement alleged that Jeramiah Mills, 20, bound, choked and raped a woman and disabled her cellphone.
The Centerville Police Department said they were called to the mobile home at 1:30 a.m.
The woman told police the man, whom she knew, crept into her home, tied her up and raped her, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man, identified and described by the woman to police, allegedly went to a restaurant and got into a trash compactor, first tearing out the electronics so the machine could not harm him.
He later allegedly moved to a dumpster, where workers found him and called police.
Officers said they found a broken methamphetamine pipe in the dumpster, collected it as evidence and drove the man to the police station.
The arrest affidavit said that after police read him his rights, Mills said he admitted sexually assaulting the woman because "she was messing with my mind."
Mills allegedly told police the sex initially was consensual but then he bound her hands with an elastic belt, choked her and raped her.
The arrest affidavit said Mills admitted using methamphetamine while he was in the dumpster.
Mills was held in the Davis County Jail in Farmington on suspicion of first-degree felony rape, third-degree felony aggravated assault and class B misdemeanor unlawful detention.
He also faces misdemeanor counts of damaging a communications device, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.