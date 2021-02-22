OGDEN — An Ogden man trapped his ex-girlfriend in her vehicle and severely beat her Sunday, according to an arrest affidavit.
Ogden officers arrested Ozcar Reyes, 33, after the incident and he was booked into the Weber County Jail.
Police said Reyes and the woman argued and he allegedly refused to let her out of the vehicle. The Ogden police probable cause statement said Reyes allegedly pulled her hair, punched her in the face, hit her on the head with a liquor bottle and struck her face with the stock of a handgun, several times each.
Police arrested Reyes and got a search warrant for his residence, where they said they found a loaded 9 mm handgun, ammunition and a glass marijuana pipe.
The gun was reported stolen in a December auto theft, the affidavit said.
Reyes remained held Monday on suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, third-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree felony counts of firearm theft and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A judge signed an order requiring that Reyes be held without bail pending court appearances. Police said the woman told them Reyes had assaulted her several times and she fears for her safety if he is released.