FARMINGTON — A man in the care of the Davis County Sheriff's Office was rushed to a local hospital after a "medical emergency," according to a press release from the department.
Police say a 37-year-old man was taken to a hospital around 10:15 a.m. Monday after a "critical medical emergency" had taken place.
The release did not say what kind of emergency had taken place, nor did it name the individual, citing health care privacy laws.
It was also not clear whether the man was in the custody of the sheriff's office or was in the jail when the medical emergency occurred.
"The safety of those in our custody is a priority to all of us at Davis County Sheriff’s Office," Davis County's chief of corrections Arnold Butcher said in the press release.
"Deputies and nurses within the inmate’s housing unit responded immediately. When the serious medical event went beyond the capabilities of our team, we transferred medical care to first responders and hospital personnel," Butcher said.
The incident is currently under investigation by the department's investigations division. The department added that they will update the status of the man once more information is available.