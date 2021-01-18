OGDEN — A driver who allegedly fled from police at high speed Saturday night crashed his SUV into another vehicle in an intersection, injuring a man in the second car, Ogden officers said.
John Christopher Garcia, 37, crawled out of the SUV, which landed on its side, and ran away before being cornered at a fence and arrested, Ogden police said in a probable cause statement.
Garcia faces an array of charges and remained held without bail Monday in the Weber County Jail.
The arrest affidavit said police made a traffic stop in the 700 block of 25th Street at about 6:30 p.m. As officers walked to the stopped SUV, it raced away.
The SUV went north on Jefferson Avenue, ran the stop sign at 24th Street and then collided with a westbound vehicle at 23rd Street, the affidavit said.
Officers said they arrived to see the SUV on its side and Garcia walking to the northwest corner of the intersection. They said Garcia saw them and ran, refusing to obey commands to stop.
Garcia ran into a driveway, slipped on ice and was trapped against a fence, then refused to get on the ground, according to the affidavit. Officers had to wrestle him into handcuffs, it said.
A passenger in the other car involved in the crash was lethargic, confused and complained of head and neck pain, according to police. the man was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Police said they found a baggie containing almost 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine on the street corner where they and Garcia first saw one another after the crash.
The arrest affidavit said officers also found a large number of small bills in Garcia's pockets.
He said he had been taking a test drive in the SUV with another man, but witnesses told police only one man got out of the crashed SUV, and officers found a copy of Garcia's 2019 income tax W-2 form in the glove box.
A check of Garcia's record showed he was on probation on a conviction of possessing narcotics with intent to distribute them.
He was jailed Saturday night on suspicion of second-degree felony possession of narcotics with intent to distribute; third-degree felony failing to stop for police; obstruction of justice, also a third-degree felony; and eight misdemeanors and infractions, including reckless driving and leaving the scene of an injury crash.