OGDEN — Ogden Police are investigating a possible gang-related shooting that injured one Thursday.
At 4:27 p.m. Thursday, a gunshot wound was reported on the 2900 block of Adams Ave. Prior to police arrival, the victim got onto a bicycle and rode south on Adams Ave., according to a news release from Ogden Police Department.
The adult male was located in the 3100 block of Adams with two gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The victim has been uncooperative with police. Police said the preliminary investigation found that the shooting may be gang related. The suspects were driving a white, four-door passenger vehicle when the shooting occurred.
The investigation is ongoing.
Weber-Metro CSI, Ogden City detectives, the Metro Gang Unit and the Weber Morgan Narcotic Strike Force assisted on scene.