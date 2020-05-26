HARRISVILLE — Attendees at a birthday party called police at 3 a.m. Saturday after a man allegedly threatened people with a pair of knives.
Harrisville officers arrested Carlos David Rodriguez, 36, and soon discovered he was wanted for allegedly escaping from Weber County Jail custody in 2016 and on a separate warrant from Redwood City, California.
Rodriguez was ordered held without bail on suspicion of third-degree aggravated assault and misdemeanor intoxication.
Witnesses told police Rodriguez was arguing with several people and picked up a short knife and threatened them. He then picked up a long chrome knife and threatened to throw it at them and pointed it at them, according to the arrest affidavit.
The partygoers went outside and called police. Police arrived and arrested Rodriguez, who then threatened to "get" the victims, the arrest document said.
Rodriguez threatened the police officer on the way to the jail and threatened corrections officers there, the affidavit said.
The arrestee was known by partygoers as Amaranto Suasteguirea, according to a police probable cause statement.
Officers said police records on the two names matched Rodriguez's physical characteristics and tattoos, but they were not sure which is his real name.
According to 2nd District Court records, Rodriguez was serving time on a DUI conviction when he was granted work release privileges from the county's jail on Kiesel Avenue in downtown Ogden.
Rodriguez never returned after that day, June 9, 2016, and an arrest warrant was issued, according to an indictment on a charge of third-degree felony escape from official custody.