BOUNTIFUL — The driver of an ATV was killed Saturday when the vehicle rolled in Ward Canyon east of Bountiful, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man and a passenger had stopped at a tricky spot on a trail and the passenger got out to spot the path for the driver, sheriff’s spokesperson Liz Sollis said Monday.
As the driver resumed moving along the trail, the ATV rolled, she said.
The Sheriff’s Office has the man’s identity, but the family has asked that it not release his name at this time, Sollis said.