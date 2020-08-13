OGDEN — A man killed in a Weber County construction incident Tuesday has been identified as Donis Villalobos of South Salt Lake.
Villalobos died at about 9:40 a.m. at a pipeline project at 5800 West and 1100 South.
The Weber County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the death, released the man’s identity Thursday afternoon.
Lt. Cortney Ryan, sheriff’s spokesperson, said Tuesday that Villalobos was in a trench and was crushed by the bucket of an excavating machine.
Paramedics tried to revive Villalobos but were unsuccessful.
Ryan said the Occupational Health and Safety Administration and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner also are investigating.