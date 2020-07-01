RIVERDALE — One man is dead and another is in critical condition with stab wounds after an incident in a transient camp Tuesday night, Riverdale Police Chief Scott Brenkman said.
Another man was detained as a person of interest, but no arrest had been made by Wednesday morning, Brenkman said.
Police were called at 9:51 p.m. to an area behind a hardware store at 4155 Riverdale Road.
They found one man dead and another seriously injured. The second man was taken to a local hospital.
"We have someone in custody we believe was involved in the stabbing," Brenkman said.
The identity of the deceased victim was not immediately available.
"We're having a very difficult time making sure we know who it is," Brenkman said.
The transient camp is just east of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and several blocks south of the Lantern House homeless shelter.