SALT LAKE CITY — A Davis County man pleaded guilty Monday to a pair of armed robberies at credit unions in 2017.
Kevin Dean Rasband, 33, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Brooke Wells, admitting to two bank robbery charges and one count of using a dangerous weapon in a robbery. A second weapon charge was dropped as part of a plea bargain.
U.S. prosecutors said in charging documents that Rasband robbed Goldenwest Credit Union, 131 W. 200 North, Kaysville, on Feb. 11, 2017, and Utah First Federal Credit Union, 1173 N. Shepard Creek Parkway, on March 29, 2017.
According to federal sentencing guidelines, Rasband could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison in the Farmington robbery, which includes the weapon charge, and 20 years in the Kaysville case, where the firearm charge was dropped.
Wells ordered a presentence report and scheduled Rasband's sentencing for Jan. 7. Rasband will continue to be jailed without bail pending sentencing.
In a plea bargain document, Rasband said he forced two Goldenwest employees at gunpoint to open the vault and he left with more than $23,000.
After the March 2017 robbery, a Farmington Police Department probable cause statement said a masked man entered Utah First Credit Union, showed a handgun and demanded cash. A clerk gave him cash and he ran out.
A dye packet exploded in the bundle of cash and police found the stained money and a loaded firearm that the robber apparently dropped.
Police said the handgun was registered to Rasband, who later turned himself in. Investigators searched a vehicle Rasband had rented and said they found a box with a serial number matching the gun found after the robbery.
Police said they also found notes about credit union employees and their vehicles and sunglasses matching those used in the robbery.
Before the robberies, Rasband had been employed as an internal auditor with the Davis County Clerk-Auditor’s Office.