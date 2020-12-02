FARMINGTON — Jason Raoul Solis was eating breakfast and behaving normally, but then he told his mother "he was involved in something big and that he could not tell her what it was or it would put her in danger."
Then, according to charging documents, Solis "suddenly came up behind her and put a plastic bag over her head, pulling tightly on the bag so that she could not breathe."
Solis, 34, appeared in 2nd District Court on Tuesday afternoon to plead not guilty to first-degree felony attempted murder in the Sept. 19 incident in Layton.
His defense attorney, Julie George, told Judge David Williams that she and Davis County prosecutors were trying to reach a plea bargain.
Layton police said in a probable cause statement that Solis' mother was able to rip a hole in the bag to regain her breathing but her son then put her in a choke hold, again restricting her airway.
The woman's 12-year-old granddaughter hit Solis with a stick and an 11-year-old grandson tried to stab him with a tool, according to police.
Solis went outside to his car and the woman and children locked and barricaded the door.
They told police he returned to his mother's mobile home and kicked and banged on the door. They saw that he now had a handgun in his waistband, the arrest affidavit said.
In addition to the attempted-murder charge, Solis is accused of second-degree felony attempted aggravated burglary, third-degree felony aggravated assault and three counts of third-degree felony domestic violence in the presence of a child.
Additional charges against Solis include third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Williams scheduled a pretrial conference for Jan. 12.
Solis remains held without bail at the Davis County Jail in Farmington.