OGDEN — A man pulled a gun on grocery store employees who were chasing him for shoplifting, and police arrested him soon nearby, according to charging documents.
Police said they reviewed Winco Foods security video to identify the alleged robber in the Tuesday afternoon incident as Parker Thorson, 29.
Employees at Winco, 205 W. 12th St., called 911 to report they were pursuing an alleged shoplifter when the man turned, drew a handgun and pointed it at them.
The man ran away to the east, according to an Ogden police probable cause statement.
The arrest affidavit said Thorson dropped the loaded handgun in a trash bin, and police said they recovered it.
Bullets in the gun matched those found in Thorson's pocket, the affidavit said.
Police said they also found a wrapped piece of foil containing a dark residue, which they identified as heroin paraphernalia.
Officers took Thorson to the Weber County Jail, where he was held without bail.
He was held on suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, second-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court records show Thorson was wanted for failure to appear on two 2020 felony theft cases in Weber County.
Thorson also was convicted in Ogden of attempted forgery in 2017 and twice in Davis County for shoplifting in 2018.
Formal charges in the Winco incident had not been filed by Wednesday morning.