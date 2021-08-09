OGDEN — Weber County sheriff’s deputies said a man survived several stab wounds in the torso during an assault before dawn Saturday.
The Weber County Attorney’s Office on Monday charged Martha Dominguez, 30, with second-degree aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. She also faces a third-degree felony charge of use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
A Weber County Sheriff’s Office probable cause statement said Dominguez allegedly grabbed a large knife during an argument and repeatedly stabbed the man in the torso. The conflict occurred at a home in the 2500 block of Woodland Avenue.
Deputies interviewed the victim and another person at a hospital. They identified Dominguez as the attacker, the arrest affidavit said.
Dominguez, after waiving her rights, told police she punched the man repeatedly and then stabbed him several times, the arrest affidavit said.
She remained held without bail in the Weber County Jail.
Efforts Monday to learn the condition of the stabbing victim were unsuccessful.