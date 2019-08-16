OGDEN — One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night in Ogden.
According to Ogden Police Lt. Tyler Ziegler, a police shooting took place at a home in Ogden near the 800 block of 32nd Street.
In a press release, Ogden Police Department stated that at 8:55 p.m. Weber Area Dispatch received a call from a residence in this area, with the caller reporting a male with a knife approached a group having a party in their yard.
Later, the caller reported the man wielding a knife was searching vehicles. When three Ogden patrol cars with four officers arrived on scene shortly before 9 p.m., they approached the man, who was reportedly holding a knife.
In the press release, the department stated that the man "ignored repeated orders to drop the knife. He began advancing on the officers with the knife in clear view and ignored repeated orders to stop."
Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt said in a press conference late Friday night that all four officers fired their service weapons, striking the man and causing him to fall on the ground. Officers placed the man in handcuffs and later secured the scene.
After medics arrived, the man was declared dead at the scene. Police have not yet released the identity of the deceased.
Watt said that all Ogden officers wear body cameras, a standard for the department, and footage from the shooting is in the process of being reviewed. He did not say specifically if it was a singular officer or multiple officers who had activated cameras at the time of the shooting.
"Our hearts go out to the family, these are tragic events, but we're also glad the officers were not injured in any way," Watt said. "It's unfortunate they were forced to do what they did in that position, no officer wants to have to do that."
Watt went on to say that officers have been in the process of interviewing those at the party, and Watt said those interviewed have been very cooperative with police.
Per standard protocol, the four Ogden officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation and that of the Weber County Attorney's Office.
With Friday's shooting, a total of five Ogden Police officers are currently on administrative leave. Last month, an Ogden officer shot his firearm and killed 37-year-old Clearfield man Donald Lee Joseph, who had reportedly broke into the clinic and charged at officer with a knife before he was shot and killed. Watt and Roy Police Chief Carl Merino said after the shooting that it was likely that a member of another department shot their service weapon, however additional information regarding the shooting was not available as of Friday night.
Watt said that the number of officers on leave does make an impact on the department, and likely those gaps will be filled by officers working overtime shifts.
Friday marks the fifth police shooting in Weber County thus far in 2019. Non-fatal police shootings have taken place in Harrisville, West Haven and Riverdale; while fatal shootings have occurred in Roy and now Ogden.
Months prior to the start of 2019, Weber and Davis counties saw a total of four fatal police shootings within a 25-day span in November and December.