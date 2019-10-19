KAYSVILLE — A man robbed a Kaysville bank Saturday morning and got away on foot, police said.
Lt. Paul Thompson, Kaysville Police Department spokesman, said a man entered the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 250 N. Main St. at 10:50 a.m. and gave a teller a note demanding money.
"He threatened harm if they didn't cooperate but didn't display a weapon," Thompson said.
People with information about the robbery are urged to contact Kaysville Police at 801 546-1131, or submit tips anonymously by texting KAYSVILLE PD and the tip to 847411.