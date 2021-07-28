CENTERVILLE — Police arrested a Bountiful man Tuesday night for allegedly running down and seriously injuring another driver in a road rage confrontation.
Shawn Paul Smith, 44, was booked into the Davis County Jail in Farmington on suspicion of second-degree felony aggravated assault and third-degree felony leaving the scene of a serious injury crash.
Smith, driving a Ford F-150 pickup, and the 20-year-old driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer got into a dispute in the Walmart parking lot, which continued in the nearby Target lot, at about 8:18 p.m. Monday, according to Centerville police.
Officers said they arrested Smith after a day of reviewing security video and speaking to witnesses of the conflict.
They said Smith did not call police to report the crash. He was still sitting in the truck with his children when officers arrived to talk to him. Police got his license plate number from security imagery.
In a probable cause statement, police said Smith told officers the other driver, from Layton, followed him to the Target lot, got out and pointed a gun at him and his children and tried to get into the truck. Smith said he drove off because he feared for the safety of his two children who were in the truck with him, and he did not know he hit the other driver.
But police said in the arrest affidavit that their investigation showed it was Smith who pursued the other car at high speed from Walmart to Target. It said Mitsubishi car driver was walking toward the pickup when the truck accelerated, knocking the younger man down and dragging him beneath the truck about 50 feet across eight parking stalls.
Police said no gun was seen in the video, there was no firearm in the car and none of the witnesses interviewed, including Smith's children, said anything about a gun.
The victim was hospitalized with injuries including a broken pelvis and significant internal bleeding, police said.
Formal charges against Smith had not been filed as of Wednesday morning.